Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.