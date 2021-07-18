Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RL. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.