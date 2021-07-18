The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $435.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $39.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $364.80 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after buying an additional 256,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

