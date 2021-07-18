ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $781.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

