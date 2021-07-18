Zacks Investment Research Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

