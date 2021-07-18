Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $789.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

