Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 55.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 110,326 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

