Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $260.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

