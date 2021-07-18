Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 632,132 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 539,992 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

