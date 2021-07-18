Telsey Advisory Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $213.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,075,000 after acquiring an additional 135,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

