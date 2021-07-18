Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

