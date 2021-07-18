Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $213.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.46.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,075,000 after purchasing an additional 135,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
