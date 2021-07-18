Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $213.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,075,000 after purchasing an additional 135,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.