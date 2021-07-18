Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.31.

SYNA stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $388,700.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,631 shares of company stock valued at $739,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Synaptics by 20.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Synaptics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 54,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,981,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

