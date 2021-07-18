Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,868,870 shares of company stock valued at $64,842,015. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

