The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,297,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59.
The a2 Milk Company Profile
