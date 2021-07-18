Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

