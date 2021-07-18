Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.