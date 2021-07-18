BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,128. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

