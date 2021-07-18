Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
BTTR opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Better Choice Company Profile
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.