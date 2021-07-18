America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $194.00 at Bank of America

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $151.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.82. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

