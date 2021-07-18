UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,270.02. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.12.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

