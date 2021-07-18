United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.38.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

