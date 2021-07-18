CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
