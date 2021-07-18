CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

