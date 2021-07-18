Benchmark Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $430.47.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $361.97 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,042 shares of company stock worth $119,635,590. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.