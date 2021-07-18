Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WISA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

