Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $17,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

