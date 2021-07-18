Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

