Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.30 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

