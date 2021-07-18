PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

