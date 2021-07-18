Piper Sandler Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $235.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Shares of INSP opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

