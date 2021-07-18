Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNLSY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. Renault has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.84.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

