Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50. Seer has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

