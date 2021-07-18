Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

