Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
