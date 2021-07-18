Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 8.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 43,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,368,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -1.21.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
