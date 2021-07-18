Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 8.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 43,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,368,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. Research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

