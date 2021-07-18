Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 7880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

WDH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

