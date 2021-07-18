Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.37

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$46.37 and last traded at C$46.21, with a volume of 19047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

