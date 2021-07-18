GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 1.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 7,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.