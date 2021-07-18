GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 1.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 7,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
GOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.
In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
