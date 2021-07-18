Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 2,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,118,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $474.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

