Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $15.48

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.96. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 842 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $591.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,517,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

