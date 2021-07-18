TD Securities Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$17.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 114.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.96.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.