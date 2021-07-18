TD Securities Raises Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$3.50

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Shares of GEO opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Geodrill will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.