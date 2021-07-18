Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.16.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

