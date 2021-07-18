IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

