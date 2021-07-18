IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.25.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.46. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$45.66.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.