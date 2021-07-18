Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the lowest is $58.01 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.