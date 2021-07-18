Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $203.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $101.38 and a one year high of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

