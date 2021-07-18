Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

ALPN stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

