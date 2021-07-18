Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

