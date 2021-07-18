Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,639,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

