Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Set at $56.77 by William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been given a $56.77 target price by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

