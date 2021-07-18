Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s current price.

ATRS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.